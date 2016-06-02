AAOM Webinar: Oral Cancer Task Force
The Oral Cancer Foundation is proud to partner with AAOM to promote this valuable seminar.
This is a complimentary webinar on behalf of AAOM, supported by The Oral Cancer Foundation The webinar will provide an overview of how oral medicine specialists diagnose and manage patients with oral potentially malignant disorders. It will include a discussion on two interesting cases.
Event Details
Date: Friday, January 22, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM (PT) / 12:00 – 1:00 PM (ET)
Registration is complimentary
Objectives
- Understand the current definitions, nomenclature, and classification of oral potentially malignant disorders (OPMDs).
- Realize the natural history and clinical/histopathologic evolution of OPMDs and risk for cancer development.
- Appreciate the steps taken to assess, diagnose, and manage patients with OPMDs.
Meet The Experts
Ross Kerr, DDS, MSD
New York University
Katherine France, DMD, MBE
University of Pennsylvania
Alessandro Villa, DDS, PhD, MPH
University of California, San Francisco
