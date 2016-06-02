Meet The Experts

The Oral Cancer Foundation is proud to partner with AAOM to promote this valuable seminar.

This is a complimentary webinar on behalf of AAOM, supported by The Oral Cancer Foundation The webinar will provide an overview of how oral medicine specialists diagnose and manage patients with oral potentially malignant disorders. It will include a discussion on two interesting cases.

Event Details

Date: Friday, January 22, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM (PT) / 12:00 – 1:00 PM (ET)

Registration is complimentary

Objectives