She was adventurous, and things that dominated my personal life she quickly adapted to and made her own. Becoming a pilot, a certified SCUBA dive master, rock climber, skier of runs that I even shied away from, and so much more. She had no fear and would try anything, excelling and mastering it. On a cold very early morning, riding our two Harleys back to SoCal from Mammoth Mountain in Northern California on a deserted straight highway, I decided to roll on the throttle. I wanted to see what she would do. Speed increased past 100, hit 120 and still climbing, and there she was on her Harley right next to me calm and relaxed. She never would back down, and if I had kept increasing speed, I knew she would not slow down or back off. That’s the way she approached life. There was little that she would not try. There was little she did not conquer and master. We both loved flying, and aerobatics in particular. She would do spins until I was beyond any desire to do more. Throttling back to idle, letting a wing drop until the plane flipped over on its back and started spiraling around and around towards the ground. Then calmly entering the right control inputs to set things straight again, returning to normal flight.